US convoy targeted in Iraqi city of Hillah

There were no immediate reports of casualties, while details of the attack have yet to be released by Iraqi media.

Attacks on US convoys in Iraq continue as Washington seeks to delay strategic talks between Iraq and the United States over the withdrawal of US troops.

After the assassination of top Iranian general Lt. General Qassem Soleimani and his Iraqi companions near Baghdad airport in early 2020, the Iraqi parliament approved piece legislation calling on foreign troops to leave the country. The legislation has asked the government to implement the expulsion of the US troops from Iraqi soil, something that has not been realized yet despite intensified attacks by Iraqis on the US military convoys.

