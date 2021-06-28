US airstrikes target positions on Iraqi-Syrian border

The official Syrian news agency reported unidentified airstrikes on positions in the Al Bukamal area on the Iraqi-Syrian border.

Other sources make it clear that the attack took place on a support and logistics base in East Deir ez-Zur in the Al Bukamal region.

Minutes later, the Pentagon issued a statement claiming responsibility for the attack. "At President Biden's direction, US military forces earlier this evening conducted defensive precision airstrikes on areas in the Iraqi-Syrian border region."

The Pentagon has claimed that the attacks were in response to militant attacks on US bases and troops stationed in Iraq.

Saberin News channel in Iraq also reported the bombing of the positions of the popular mobilization forces in the Iraqi-Syrian border strip.

The Pentagon claimed in the statement that the US military was present at the invitation of the Iraqi government to fight ISIL and that the attacks were a deterrent to limit the risk to US troops.

A warplane believed to be American targeted a residential home in the eastern suburbs of Deir ez-Zur in the Al Bukamal area at around 1 a.m. local time, killing one child and injuring three other civilians, the SANA news agency reported.

SANA News Agency also reported material damage to residential and civilian homes.

Iraqi sources also reported that four members of the popular mobilization force were killed in the rocket attacks.

