Iraqi Army launches anti-terrorism operations in Al-Anbar

The series of anti-terrorist operations of Iraqi army continue in different parts of the country. Iraqi forces recently launched a new operation against ISIL Takfiri remnants in Al-Anbar province, Baghdad Al-Youm reported.

Iraqi security sources said that Iraqi forces managed to arrest a dangerous terrorist who was involved in execution of many Iraqi security forces and civilians during the large-scale counterterrorism operation.

This is while similar operations have been carried out in other Iraqi provinces in recent days, the report added.

Earlier, Iraqi army forces had launched a large-scale operation in Nineveh province against remnants of ISIL Takfiri elements.

Spokesman for the Iraqi Armed Forces Command Yahya Rassoul said that 12 ISIL Takfiri elements were identified and arrested following the operation.

It should be noted that movements of remnants of ISIL Takfiris in Iraq have recently intensified. There have long been reported that the United States is trying to revive ISIL in Iraq.

