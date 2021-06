The two victims, aged 45 and 68, were being treated in hospital and had not suffered life-threatening injuries. Police described the attacker as being in his twenties, with light hair and a scarred face. He spoke German, they added in a statement, Reuters reported.

Investigations are continuing into a knife attack in the town of Wuerzburg on Friday, in which three people were killed. Police are considering Islamist extremism as a motive in this case.

