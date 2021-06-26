Nine killed, wounded in stabbing attack in Germany’s Würzburg

According to message media outlets in Germany, at least three people were killed and six others were injured caused by a knife attack in Germany’s Würzburg.

German police announced that they have arrested a suspect who was shot and wounded before police arrested him.

Local officials announced a large-scale police operation on Friday afternoon, after which, police announced that they have arrested the suspect.

The German newspaper ‘Bild’ also reported that some of the injured were in critical condition and that police had shot the suspect in the leg to stop him.

The suspected attacker is believed to be a 24-year-old Somali man who has lived in Würzburg since 2015, Bavarian interior minister Joachim Herrmann said in a statement.

In its report, the police declined to report the exact number of victims and the injured and only stated that several people were injured and some lost their lives in the incident.

Accordingly, the police blocked the area of the accident and did not allow people to approach it.

