Three injured in a knife attack in Canada’s Montreal

Three people were injured in a knife attack in Quebec province in Canada, Sputnik reported.

The incident took place in one of neighborhoods of Montreal city, and the victims, including two women and a man, were taken to hospital, the report added.

The suspect of knife attack is a man who was taken to hospital after his arrest due to injuries.

The assailant's motivation behind doing such move is still under investigation as physical condition of one of the victims is reported ‘critical’.

MA/5303350