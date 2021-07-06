  1. World
One injured in stabbing at Dusseldorf airport

TEHRAN, Jul. 06 (MNA) – One person was injured in a knife attack at Dusseldorf airport on Tuesday and the perpetrator is on the run, a spokeswoman for federal police said.

Police are searching for a man who injured one person with a knife outside Dusseldorf airport on Tuesday and then fled the scene, police said, Reuters reported.

Surveillance footage showed two men walking toward an airport parking lot at 12.16 pm local time (1016 GMT), at which point the attack happened, a spokeswoman for federal police said.

A spokesman for Dusseldorf police said separately, "The incident involves a homeless person in the parking area."

The victim of the stabbing is being taken to hospital, the federal police spokeswoman said, confirming a report by German magazine Focus.

