IRGC unveils Noora vaccine

The recombinant vaccine produced by Baqiyatallah University of Medical Sciences to fight the Covid-19 pandemic was unveiled in a ceremony on Sunday.

The ceremony was held in the presence of the IRGC Commander-in-Chief, Major General Hossein Salami, as well as Iranian health officials including the Health Minister Saeed Namaki at Baqiyatallah University of Medical Sciences.

It is worth mentioning that the Noora vaccine has reached the stage of the clinical trial after 16 months of research work by Iranian scientists.

RHM/5244949