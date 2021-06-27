Iran one of the best in construction of UAVs: IRGC chief

"Those who speak of freedom and human rights want our children to be left without food and medicine. Their plan for our nation is hunger, poverty and disease, and that is why they do not allow our nation to have financial exchanges with the world," said Major General Hossein Salami on Sunday at the unveiling ceremony of the "Noora" vaccine.

"But we are a great nation that has been able to create great surprises despite many sanctions," he added

"We have decided to be one of the best in the world in every field, we launch satellites, and we are one of the best in the construction of UAVs. We excel in various fields; In the field of vaccine manufacturing, several vaccines have been produced in our country, and perhaps we have as much diversity of vaccine production as the number of producing countries," Salami said.

Referring to the use of the Iranian vaccine by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, he added, "How exciting and hopeful to see these scenes. We make these vaccines available to all nations of the world."

The "Noora" vaccine produced by Baqiyatallah University of Medical Sciences to fight the Covid-19 pandemic was unveiled in a ceremony on Sunday. The Noora vaccine has reached the stage of the clinical trial after 16 months of research work by Iranian scientists.

