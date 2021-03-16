Iran unveils indigenous COVID-19 rapid test kit

A new indigenous COVID-19 rapid test kit was unveiled at Baqiyatallah University of Medical Sciences in the presence of IRGC Chief Commander Major General Hossein Salami on Tuesday.

The Kit is reportedly capable of diagnosing coronavirus infection in 10 minutes.

Major General Salami appreciated the efforts made by IRGC in the battle against COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

He went on to say that Baqiyatallah University of Medical Sciences must become the most productive university in the country.

The commander further urged the officials of the university to make every effort to generate knowledge in the field of medical sciences.

