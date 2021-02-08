Leader pardons, commutes sentences of 3,840 convicts

The Leader on Monday agreed to a request by Iran's Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raeisi to pardon or reduce the sentences of as many as 3,840 inmates subject to mitigating circumstances.

Ayatollah Khamenei issued the approval on the occasion of the 42nd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution victory.

The prisoners, who were granted the clemency, had had their verdicts issued at courts of common pleas and Islamic Revolution tribunals, the Judicial Organization of the Armed Forces, and the State Discretionary Punishment Organization.

The Leader regularly issues such verdicts on the occasion of religious and national festivities.

