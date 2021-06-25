  1. Politics
Paris waiting for Iran to make decision on JCPOA, FM claims

TEHRAN, Jun. 25 (MNA) – Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Friday claimed France is waiting for Iran to take the last-step decisions needed to breathe new life into the JCPOA.

"We're waiting for Iranian authorities to take the final difficult decisions to allow for the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal," Le Drian told a joint news conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Paris, Reuters reported.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian (right) meets US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Paris, on June 25, 2021.

Blinken for his part said that there are disagreements with Iran over the terms of the return to commitments and the nuclear deal, and the US will reach an agreement when Iran fulfills its obligations under the agreement.

Such remarks are made while this was the US who unilaterally pulled out from the JCPOA in 2018 and the Europeans have not been successful in fulfilling their commitments under the JCPOA.

Former US President Donald Trump abandoned the deal in 2018, prompting Tehran to start stepping back from some of the nuclear limits.

