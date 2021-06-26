Iran never left the JCPOA but kept it alive

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has never left the JCPOA, it is the United States that must make its decision and return to the deal by lifting illegal sanctions and effectively fulfilling its final commitments," said Saeed Khatibzadeh regarding the remarks made by the US and French foreign ministers that they are waiting for Iran's decision to return to the JCPOA.

"The United States and the Europeans know best that Iran made its decision when, despite the US unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA and the imposition of illegal and oppressive sanctions on the Iranian people, and Europe's inaction, it kept the JCPOA alive and remained in the deal," he added.

The Iranian diplomat went on to say, "During the Vienna talks, it was repeatedly stated that it was the United States that upset the balance of the JCPOA and, with a complete non-compliance, effectively blocked the implementation of the deal."

"It has been repeatedly emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran is fully prepared to suspend compensatory measures and resume the implementation of its obligations under the JCPOA, provided that the United States fully implements them." he noted, adding, "Other parties are well aware of Iran's position."

"It is clear that an agreement will be possible if the United States makes a decision and shows that it is ready to fully implement its commitments, and lifting the sanctions," Khatibzadeh highlighted.

Our position has not changed since the beginning of the Vienna talks, he added, saying, "We demand the lifting of US sanctions, the verification [of lifting sanctions], and then the cessation of compensatory measures and the resumption of Iran's commitments. It is the other parties who have to make their decisions."

ZZ/5244032