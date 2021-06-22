Pres. asks CBI to use unblocked assets to supply basic goods

He made the remarks addressing the Government Economic Coordination Headquarters on Tues.

Emphasizing the need to use the released foreign exchange resources in the financial transactions, he said Iranian organizations should plan to ease the supply of basic goods and raw materials via such resources.

Considering that JCPOA Vienna talks are going through their final stages, Rouhani called for the CBI to get the ground prepared for taking advantage of released assets in supplying the country's major requirements.

He noted that the unfrozen financial resources must enter Iran's financial and capital market cycle as soon as possible.

In a tweet on Mon., the Russian representative at Vienna talks announced that the next round of JCPOA talks may be held within seven to 12 days.

The sixth round of Vienna talks to revive JCPOA kicked off in the Austrian capital Vienna on June 12, and on the same day, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for the Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araghchi stated in a statement that the Islamic Republic of Iran would definitely not agree without meeting its key demands.

