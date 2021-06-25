  1. Politics
Jun 25, 2021, 9:43 AM

Collective security vital in Iran's regional policy doctrine

Collective security vital in Iran's regional policy doctrine

TEHRAN, Jun. 25 (MNA) – Iran's newly-elect President Ebrahim Raeisi said "collective security" is a key part of the new government's "regional foreign policy doctrine" that can bring "peace and stability" to countries in the region.

He made the ramkers in a phone talk with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.

Raeisi called the "synergy" between "political relations" and "economic interactions" between Iran and Qatar a good model for achieving "regional economic convergence.".

The ties between the two nations of Iran and Qatar are so strong that various shocks have not been able to disrupt them, he added.

"Stability and collective security" would be guaranteed by halting foreign interference in regional relations, Raeisi underlined.

Emir of Qatar, for his turn, congratulated the election of the Iranian President-elect and noted that mutual ties would increase in Raeisi's administration.

He also hailed Iran's support for Qatar in its tough times of regional sanctions. 

HJ/5243563

News Code 175269
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/175269/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News