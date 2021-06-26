Zionist regime committing racist crimes against Palestinians

Amnesty International said in a report that Israeli police commit racist crimes against the Palestinians and, while detaining them en masse, are using excessive and illegal force to suppress peaceful demonstrations and torturing detainees.

Accordingly, the report states that Zionist regime’s police do not support even the Palestinians who have Zionist citizenship against the attacks of Zionist settlers as well.

In this regard, "Saleh Hijazi", a senior Amnesty International official, emphasized that the evidence collected clearly shows that Zionist regime's police are committing racist crimes against the Palestinians in the occupied territories and Al-Quds.

On the other hand, Amnesty International in a part of its report stated that Zionist settlers have damaged 90 Palestinian vehicles and repeatedly pelted Palestinians with stones inside their homes since May 13.

The Amnesty International, which is a nongovernmental organization, emphasizes that the Zionist regime police detained more than 2,150 Palestinians from May 1 to June 10, and that it still has no intention to end suppressive measures against Palestinians.

MA/5244173