Balkh city in Afghanistan falls to Taliban: report

The Head of the Balkh Provincial Council of Afghanistan Mohammad Afzal Hadid announced that Taliban military forces launched an armed attack on Balkh this morning, Anadolu news agency reported.

Following these attacks, Taliban took the control of the city and military forces advanced to the entrance gates of Balkh although the clashes still continue, he added.

This is while the Taliban claimed that its forces took full control of Balkh and attacks will continue towards Mazar-i-Sharif.

On the one hand, a new round of inter-Afghan talks continues in the Qatari capital Doha, and on the other hand, Taliban’s clashes have increased with the security forces throughout Afghanistan.

With the beginning of the withdrawal of foreign occupiers led by American terrorist forces from Afghanistan, Washington is trying to use the growing insecurity in this country as an excuse for exploitation.

MA/5241322