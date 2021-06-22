Iran envoy discusses 'peace process' with former Afghan Pres.

Iranian envoy to Kabul Bahador Aminian met with the former President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, Hamid Karzai.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the peace process and regional cooperation for achieving success in this process.

In recent weeks, Iranian officials have traveled to Afghanistan to review the situation of the peace process and relations between Tehran and Kabul.

Speaking in his weekly presser on Monday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman stressed that Iran has always welcomed its brothers and sisters from Afghanistan.

"Extensive developments are taking place in our neighborhood, and we call on everyone to reduce violence and adhere to genuine inter-Afghan dialogue and to commit to a peaceful destiny for Afghanistan in the presence of all ethnicities and minorities in this country," he said.

"This has always been the position of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and in this matter, because the national security of Afghanistan is part of the national security of Iran, we will follow this issue seriously and in detail," the spokesman added.

