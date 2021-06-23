Huge turnout of people in election guaranteed IR movement

In his congratulatory message on the election of ‘Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi’ as 8th president of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Rear Admiral Sayyari seized this opportunity to appreciate the epic participation of the great and noble nation of Islamic Iran in 13th Presidential Election (Iran 2021 Presidential Election) and also 6th City and Village Islamic Councils.

The great nation of Islamic Iran once again showcased their political maturity and high social and cultural awareness to the world with their massive participation in determining their destiny, he stated.

In the same direction, the noble nation of Islamic Iran, with their huge turnout in Friday Presidential Election, foiled conspiracies orchestrated by enemies against the country, Coordinating Deputy of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari added.

MA/5242983