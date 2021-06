TABRIZ, Jun. 23 (MNA) – Supporters of Iranian President-Elect “Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi” celebrated his victory in 13th Presidential Election in Tabriz Congregational Prayers Site, East Azarbaijan province on Wed.

It should be noted that Alireza Zakani, a candidate who withdrew in favor of Raeisi in 13th Presidential Election, addressed the people in this gathering.