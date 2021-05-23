92 Taliban members killed, 48 injured in Afghanistan

The Afghan Ministry of Defense said in a statement on Saturday that 92 members of the group had been killed in air and ground operations by the armed forces of the country in the past 24 hours.

According to the Afghan Ministry of Defense, the operations were carried out in Laghman, Maidan Wardak, Logar, Sar-e-Pul, Balkh, Helmand, Baghlan and Takhar provinces.

According to the statement, 48 Taliban members were wounded and two others were detained during the operation by the Afghan army and police forces.

The 34 mines were also discovered and neutralized in the provinces, and large quantities of weapons and ammunition belonging to the group were also destroyed.

ZZ/5218077