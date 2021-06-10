  1. Politics
Jun 10, 2021, 11:00 AM

Bomb blast in Afghanistan's Baghlan kills, injures 16

TEHRAN, Jun. 10 (MNA) – A car bomb blast at an Afghan army base has left at least 16 killed and injured.

At least six security force members were killed and more than 10 others were wounded in a car bomb attack close to a military base in the northern province of Baghlan early hours of Thursday morning, sources said.

The attack took place at around 2 a.m. local time in the Bagh-e-Shamal area in Pul-e-Khumri, the center of Baghlan, the source said.

This is the second car bomb blast in northern Afghanistan this week with heavy casualties.

On Tuesday, a car bomb exploded in Balkh province, killing 16 people and injuring about 70 others.

