Bomb blast in Afghanistan's Baghlan kills, injures 16

At least six security force members were killed and more than 10 others were wounded in a car bomb attack close to a military base in the northern province of Baghlan early hours of Thursday morning, sources said.

The attack took place at around 2 a.m. local time in the Bagh-e-Shamal area in Pul-e-Khumri, the center of Baghlan, the source said.

This is the second car bomb blast in northern Afghanistan this week with heavy casualties.

On Tuesday, a car bomb exploded in Balkh province, killing 16 people and injuring about 70 others.

ZZ/5231458