Taliban intelligence chief killed in northern Afghanistan

The statement by the Afghanistan Defense Ministry said on Sunday that an airstrike carried out by the Afghan army targeted a group of Taliban militants in the town of Chahar Bolak in Balkh province.

The statement added that the aerial attack killed the Taliban's intelligence chief in northern Afghanistan along with 11 others.

The report came after Afghan government sources also on Sunday at least 28 people were killed or injured in a mortar attack on a residential house in Afghanistan's Kapisa province.

The government in Kabul blamed the Taliban for the mortar attack while a Taliban spokesman denied the group’s involvement in the attack, saying that the mortar was fired by Afghan forces.

KI/5224197