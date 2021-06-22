Yemeni Army shoots down US-made drone in Marib

Yemeni army forces and popular committees shot down a US-made ScanEagle spy drone over Marib, Al-Masirah reported.

ScanEagle spy drone was targeted with a surface-to-air missile, said Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree, adding that the drone was shot down while carrying out hostile actions in the Al-Mashjah area of the city of "Sirwah" in Marib province.

The Yemeni air defense last Sunday also shot down another similar spy plane near the area.

The Saudi-led coalition has been bombing Yemen for nearly seven years, imposing a siege, starvation, and lack of medical supplies on the Yemeni people, and continuing to kill women and children.

These attacks have led to the destruction of Yemen's infrastructure and the spread of poverty, unemployment, and the spread of infectious diseases in this country.

