22,000 Yemenis displaced in war in Ma’rib: UN

Stephane Dujarric Spokesperson for the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres told a news conference in New York that more than 22,000 Yemenis have been displaced since last February as a result of spread of violence in the central Yemeni province of Ma'rib.

He went on to say that Yemeni economy is collapsing and its national currency has depreciated unprecedentedly this month and this issue means that people of Yemen will no longer be able to pay for food and basic goods.

Dujarric further noted that more than half of Yemen's population is facing food insecurity and that five million people are one step away from starvation.

The Saudi aggressor coalition bombed Yemeni provinces of Ma'rib and Sa’ada 16 times on Friday.

In recent days, the United States and Saudi aggression coalition have made every effort to prevent advancement of Ansarullah of Yemen in Ma'rib province.

