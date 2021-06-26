Drone strikes near US Consulate in Erbil

A security source said Saturday that a drone had targeted the Masif Salahaddin area near Erbil, northern Iraq.

The source told IQ NEWS that the attack on Masif Salahaddin in Erbil was carried out by a drone and an attempt was made to target the US consulate.

According to the security source, the attack did not cause any casualties and left only financial damage.

The source said that the attack took place at 1:30 a.m. local time today, adding that three rockets were fired from the drone, two of which exploded.

The source noted that security forces had launched an investigation into the attack.

But Nas News quoted Kurdish sources as saying that four rockets had hit around Erbil.

However, the German news agency DPA reported today, quoting the governor of Erbil, that three drones were shot down three kilometers from the US consulate.

Al-Jazeera's correspondent also reported that the drones targeted three positions in different parts of Iraq.

