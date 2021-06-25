Dozens killed as Yemen targets Saudi camp by drones

Brigadier General Yahya Saree, the armed forces spokesman, announced the development on Thursday evening.

The attack took place two days earlier against a military training camp based in the Saudi region of Najran’s al-Wadiah area, he said, according to PressTV.

“The operation was carried out using 10 Qasef-2K drones. It targeted the command center, training sections, and other parts of the barracks,” the spokesman stated.

According to Saree, the UAVs staged “accurate” attacks against their targets, killing and injuring as many as 60 mercenaries, including a number of their senior commanders.

“A number of Saudi officers were also killed during the attack,” he said, adding that images pertaining to the counterstrike had been recorded and would be published in the future.

A Saudi-led coalition began waging a hugely indiscriminate war on Yemen in 2015. The war has been seeking to restore power to Yemen’s former officials, who have been loyal friends to Riyadh and trying to deploy the kingdom’s agendas in its southern neighbor.

Tens of thousands of Yemenis have died and the entire country, which was already the Arab world’s poorest nation, has been pushed close to the brink of outright famine.

Yemen’s army and Popular Committees have, however, never laid down their arms in the face of the heavily Western-armed coalition.

They have staged numerous daring counterattacks against the kingdom, including its oil facilities and capital, and made surprise advances in the western province of Ma’rib to the sheer alarm of Riyadh and its supporters.