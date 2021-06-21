Saudi aggressor coalition seizes another Yemeni fuel taker

Issam Al-Mutawakil, Official Spokesman for Yemeni National Oil Company said that Saudi aggressor coalition confiscated another Yemeni ship carrying fuel to the country, Almasirah reported.

The ship is carrying 23,066 tons of diesel and with the seizure of this ship, the number of oil ships seized by Saudi coalition reached three ships, he added.

The Yemeni National Oil Company recently announced that Saudi coalition continues to seize Yemeni oil tankers.

The Yemeni National Oil Company has lashed out at the United Nations and its envoy for not complying with their obligations for importing fuel into Yemen and supporting the Saudi aggression coalition.

