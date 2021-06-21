Iraqi army arrests 5 ISIL terrorists in Diyala

The series of anti-terrorist operations of the Iraqi army continues in different parts of the country, Baghdad Today reported.

Iraqi forces recently launched a new operation against Takfiri remnants in Diyala province. The operation came as a surprise.

Iraqi security sources said that Iraqi forces managed to identify and arrest five ISIL forces during the operation.

Meanwhile, similar operations have been carried out in other provinces in recent days.

Earlier, Iraqi army forces carried out an operation in the province of Nineveh against the remnants of ISIL elements and arrested 12 ISIL forces.

Recently, movements of ISIL remnants in Iraq have intensified. There have long been reports of US efforts to revive ISIL in Iraq.

