Iraqi Army arrests three ISIL Takfiri elements in Al Anbar

The series of anti-terrorist operations of the Iraqi army continue in different parts of the country. Iraqi forces recently launched a new operation against ISIL Takfiri remnants in Al Anbar province. The operation came as a surprise, Baghdad al-Youm reported.

Iraqi security sources said that forces of this country managed to identify and detain three ISIL Takfiri elements during the operation. Similar operations have been carried out in other provinces in recent days as well.

Earlier, Iraqi security sources had conducted operations against remnants of ISIL Takfiri elements in Nineveh province.

The Spokesman for Iraqi Armed Forces Command Yahya Rassoul reported that 12 ISIL Takfiri elements were identified and arrested following the operation.

