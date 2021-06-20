Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on June 20

Aftab-e Yazd:
Iranian nation the big winner of election: Leader
Greetings to Ebrahim
Priorities of new government: 1. Confronting corruption 2. Solving livelihood problems of people 3. Vaccination
Ebtekar:
Rouhani says his cabinet will not leave President-elect Raeisi alone during 45-day transition period
Etemad:
Raeisi wins with 17,926,345 votes
Ettela’at:
Leader names people as big winners of election
Revealed: Zionist regime sought to offer 90k expired vaccine doses to Palestinians
Iran:
Raeisi voted as 8th president of Iran
Zarif: We all should support Raeisi
President meets with president-elect
Javan:
The vote of republic for Raeisi
Raeisi: I will form a hard-working, revolutionary, and anti-corruption government
Jomhuri Eslami:
Victor of the election is the Iranian nation, says Islamic Revolution Leader
Raeisi became 8th president of the Islamic Republic
40 Saudi teenagers prone to execution: report
Kayhan:
Iranian people are winner of election as no obstacles could defeat their will: Leader
World media reflect glorious presence of Iranians at poll stations
Axios: US seeks to finalize JCPOA before start of new Iranian administration
Raeisi became president with 18m votes
