Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on June 20

Aftab-e Yazd:

Iranian nation the big winner of election: Leader

Greetings to Ebrahim

Priorities of new government: 1. Confronting corruption 2. Solving livelihood problems of people 3. Vaccination

Ebtekar:

Rouhani says his cabinet will not leave President-elect Raeisi alone during 45-day transition period

Etemad:

Raeisi wins with 17,926,345 votes

Ettela’at:

Leader names people as big winners of election

Revealed: Zionist regime sought to offer 90k expired vaccine doses to Palestinians

Iran:

Raeisi voted as 8th president of Iran

Zarif: We all should support Raeisi

President meets with president-elect

Javan:

The vote of republic for Raeisi

Raeisi: I will form a hard-working, revolutionary, and anti-corruption government

Jomhuri Eslami:

Victor of the election is the Iranian nation, says Islamic Revolution Leader

Raeisi became 8th president of the Islamic Republic

40 Saudi teenagers prone to execution: report

Kayhan:

Iranian people are winner of election as no obstacles could defeat their will: Leader

World media reflect glorious presence of Iranians at poll stations

Axios: US seeks to finalize JCPOA before start of new Iranian administration

Raeisi became president with 18m votes

MAH