  1. Politics
Jun 19, 2021, 8:49 AM

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on June 19

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on June 19

TEHRAN, Jun. 18 (MNA) – Mehr News takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Saturday, June 19.

Asia:

Who will win election?

Election Office spox.: Election results to be announced until noon today

Aftab:

Leader: Election day is the day of Iranian nation

Ebtekar:

Leader: Election day is the day of Iranian nation

Iranian nation displays democracy to the world

Araghchi says nuclear talks close to achieving agreement

Etela’at:

Zarif to Iraqi counterpart: Iran welcoming security talks in region

Iranian nation comes to scene of election

Leader: Iranians’ presence at election to strengthen country at intl. level

Iran:

Rouhani: Presidential election among most significant elections in country 

Leader says Iranian nation major actors in Islamic Republic

Jumhuri-e Eslami:

Leader hopes Iran presidential election to be fruitful

Iran presidential election held in 133 poll stations abroad 

Shargh:

Leader: Election day is the day of Iranian nation

RHM/

News Code 174979
مرضیه رحمانی
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/174979/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News