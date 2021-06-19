Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on June 19

Asia:
Who will win election?
Election Office spox.: Election results to be announced until noon today
Aftab:
Leader: Election day is the day of Iranian nation
Ebtekar:
Leader: Election day is the day of Iranian nation
Iranian nation displays democracy to the world
Araghchi says nuclear talks close to achieving agreement
Etela’at:
Zarif to Iraqi counterpart: Iran welcoming security talks in region
Iranian nation comes to scene of election
Leader: Iranians’ presence at election to strengthen country at intl. level
Iran:
Rouhani: Presidential election among most significant elections in country
Leader says Iranian nation major actors in Islamic Republic
Jumhuri-e Eslami:
Leader hopes Iran presidential election to be fruitful
Iran presidential election held in 133 poll stations abroad
Shargh:
Leader: Election day is the day of Iranian nation
RHM/
Your Comment