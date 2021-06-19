Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on June 19

Asia:

Who will win election?

Election Office spox.: Election results to be announced until noon today

Aftab:

Leader: Election day is the day of Iranian nation

Ebtekar:

Iranian nation displays democracy to the world

Araghchi says nuclear talks close to achieving agreement

Etela’at:

Zarif to Iraqi counterpart: Iran welcoming security talks in region

Iranian nation comes to scene of election

Leader: Iranians’ presence at election to strengthen country at intl. level

Iran:

Rouhani: Presidential election among most significant elections in country

Leader says Iranian nation major actors in Islamic Republic

Jumhuri-e Eslami:

Leader hopes Iran presidential election to be fruitful

Iran presidential election held in 133 poll stations abroad

Shargh:

