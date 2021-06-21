Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on June 21

Ebtekar:

Will fate of FATF be determined in Raeisi’s admin.?

Talks on JCPOA awaiting decisions in capitals

Zagros jungles on fire of mismanagement

Ettela’at:

Araghchi says parties closer to agreement than ever

Iran, Turkey, Afghanistan agree on increasing trade, fighting terrorism

Iran:

World leaders, political figures congratulate President-elect

Time for decision: Documents of agreement ready, says Araghchi

Javan:

There will be no agreement in absence of guarantee by US: Araghchi

Jomhuri Eslami:

All documents related to agreement ready to be signed: Araghchi

Dams’ inflow across Iran see %47 decrease

Kayhan:

Nasrallah: Raeisi’s victory brings Iran, region to life

NY Times: Iran has asked US to give a written guarantee for not withdrawing from deal

