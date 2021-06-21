Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on June 21

Ebtekar:
Will fate of FATF be determined in Raeisi’s admin.?
Talks on JCPOA awaiting decisions in capitals
Zagros jungles on fire of mismanagement
Ettela’at:
Araghchi says parties closer to agreement than ever
Iran, Turkey, Afghanistan agree on increasing trade, fighting terrorism
Iran:
World leaders, political figures congratulate President-elect
Time for decision: Documents of agreement ready, says Araghchi
Javan:
There will be no agreement in absence of guarantee by US: Araghchi
Jomhuri Eslami:
All documents related to agreement ready to be signed: Araghchi
Dams’ inflow across Iran see %47 decrease
Kayhan:
Nasrallah: Raeisi’s victory brings Iran, region to life
NY Times: Iran has asked US to give a written guarantee for not withdrawing from deal
