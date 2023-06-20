Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on June 20

Kahyan:
Iran becomes center of diplomacy without JCPOA
Etela'at:
Israel regime bombs West Bank
Normalizing ties with Israel regime to lead nowhere, Raeisi says
Eskenas:
Merits of India for Iran
Abrar:
Oman sets conditions for Israeli regime
Tejarat:
Lavrov: Confrontation with West created new chances for Russia
Afkar:
Raeisi: Zionists seek to disappoint Palestinian youth
Jomhuri-e Eslami:
ISIL has 3000 members in Afghanistan
Jahan-e Eghtesad:
India ready to welcome Iranian goods
Rooyesh Mellat:
Boosting cooperation between Islamic countries priorities of Gen. Soleimani
