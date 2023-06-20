  1. Iran
Jun 20, 2023, 9:13 AM

Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on June 20

TEHRAN, Jun. 20 (MNA) – Mehr News Agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Tuesday, June 20.

Kahyan:

Iran becomes center of diplomacy without JCPOA

Etela'at:

Israel regime bombs West Bank

Normalizing ties with Israel regime to lead nowhere, Raeisi says

Eskenas:

Merits of India for Iran

Abrar:

Oman sets conditions for Israeli regime

Tejarat:

Lavrov: Confrontation with West created new chances for Russia

Afkar:

Raeisi: Zionists seek to disappoint Palestinian youth

Jomhuri-e Eslami:

ISIL has 3000 members in Afghanistan

Jahan-e Eghtesad:

India ready to welcome Iranian goods

Rooyesh Mellat:

Boosting cooperation between Islamic countries priorities of Gen. Soleimani

