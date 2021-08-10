Iraqi FM arrives in Tehran

Hussein will leave Tehran for Pakistan on Wed. to develop Iraq-Pakistan relations, discuss important regional and international issues, including the Islamic world issues.

News sources reported the Iraqi Foreign Minister is in Tehran to invite the Iranian President to attend a security meeting attended by some countries in the region, including Turkey, Syria, and Saudi Arabia.

During his visit to Tehran he reportedly intends to formally invite Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi to attend the meeting, the New Arab reported.

He will also discuss bilateral relations, including issues related to Iraqi security, during his meeting with the Iranian President.

