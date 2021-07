Zarif felicitates counterparts on Eid al-Adha, discusses ties

During the phone talks, Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif also discussed bilateral relations and issues of mutual interests.

While congratulating Eid al-Adha (Feast of Sacrifice) to Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Mevlut Cavusoglu, Sayyid Badr bin Hamid bin Hamood Al Busaidi and Naledi Pandor foreign ministers of Pakistan, Turkey, Oman and South Africa, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif exchanged views on latest developments of bilateral relations in various issues of mutual interests.

MA/FNA14000429000352