Iranian, Afghan, Turkish FMs to meet in Antalya on Jun. 20

In this trilateral meeting, the three countries of Iran, Turkey and Afghanistan will discuss latest developments on peace process in Afghanistan.

In this regard, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohmmad Javad Zarif, who is in Turkey for participating in Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF), met and held talk with his Afghan counterpart Mohammad Haneef Atmar on relevant issues.

During the meeting, Foreign Minister Zarif said that Iran is ready to participate effectively in strengthening stability in Afghanistan and emphasized the need for cooperation of all political current inside Afghanistan in restoration of stable security to this country.

Iranian foreign minister also said that Iran is ready to hold Iran-Afghanistan Economic Commission as soon as possible.

Afghan foreign minister, for his part, expressed special thanks to the Islamic Republic of Iran, on behalf of Afghan government, for sending humanitarian health and medical aids and also oxygen consignments to Afghanistan to deal with the coronavirus pandemic and called for continuation of bilateral cooperation in all fields.

Atmar also briefed his Iranian counterpart on the latest security situation in Afghanistan and announced that Afghanistan is ready to cooperate with Iranian side especially with regards to the security situation of border areas and also to hold Iran-Afghanistan Economic Commission in the shortest time possible.

