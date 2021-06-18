  1. Politics
Jun 18, 2021, 11:15 AM

Iran’s Parl. speaker casts his vote in Tehran

Iran’s Parl. speaker casts his vote in Tehran

TEHRAN, Jun. 18 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf cast his vote for 13th Presidential Election in a polling station in Tehran’s Abouzar Neighborhood on Friday.

With more than 59 million eligible to cast vote in the 2021 presidential election, the 13th Presidential Election in Iran kicked off at 7 am throughout the country on Friday, June 18 and will last until 12 pm.

After the withdrawal of 3 presidential candidates [Mohsen Mehralizadeh, Saeed Jalili, and Alireza Zakani] from elections on Wednesday, Mohsen Rezaei Mir-Ghaed, Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi, Abdolnaser Hemmati, and Seyyed Amir-Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi are the four candidates for Iran 2021 Presidential Election.

It should be noted that the 13th Presidential Election, 6th City and Village Islamic Councils, 5th Midterm Election of Assembly of Experts and Midterm Election of 11th Majlis are being held simultaneously on Friday, June 18.

MA/FNA14000328000240

News Code 174948
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/174948/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News