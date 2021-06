HAMEDAN, Jun. 19 (MNA) – A host of supporters of Ayatollah Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi staged drive-in celebration in city of Hamedan on Sat. evening following his victory in Iran 2021 Presidential Election.

The 13th Presidential Election was held on Friday and according to the final results announced by the Interior Ministry, Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi was elected as 8th president of the Islamic Republic of Iran with garnering more than17,800,000 votes.