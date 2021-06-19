  1. Politics
EU's Borrell calls all JCPOA parties be flexible

TEHRAN, Jun. 19 (MNA) – The European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy called on all parties to JCPOA to be flexible in the process of restoring the deal.

“High Representative @JosepBorrellF met with Foreign Minister @JZarif in the margins of the Antalya Diplomatic Forum”, European External Action Service announced in a Friday tweet.

“Welcomed progress made over last weeks, but difficult decisions remain. It is important to seize the political opportunity, and for all to be flexible”, said the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, referring to his meeting with Zarif.

 “In view of today's Presidential elections, I called for a continued commitment by Iran”, Josep Borrell added.

