2 December 2019 - 23:02

Iran FM spokesman reacts to appointment of new EU foreign policy chief

TEHRAN, Dec. 02 (MNA) –Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi has hailed the performance of Federica Mogherini, expressing hope Iran-EU relation would develop under the leadership of the new EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

"While appreciating @FedericaMog's moderate and sensible positions on Iran & congratulating the appointment of @JosepBorrellF, hope to witness the development of our relations with the EU and the consolidation of multilateralism and rule of law in the International arena," the spokesman of the Iranian Foreign Ministry wrote in a tweet on Monday.

On 1 December, Josep Borrell assumed the post of EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, replacing the Federica Mogherini, who served as High Representative/Vice-President from 2014-2019.

