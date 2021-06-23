Rouhani meets President-elect Raeisi today

Earlier, Rouhani announced at the Wednesday meeting of the Cabinet that he was going to meet and hold talks with Ebrahim Raeisi today.

This is the second meeting of Rouhani with the president-elect. The first meeting of Rouhani and Raeisi was held on Saturday hours after the announcement of the preliminary results of the presidential election.

During the meeting on Saturday, the two sides discussed issues such as the participation of the people in the elections and its impact on the authority of the Islamic Republic.

Meanwhile, President Hassan Rouhani wished success for President-elect Raeisi on Tuesday, stressing that his administration will make every effort to help the next administration.

In a statement on Saturday afternoon, interior minister Rahmani Fazli announced the final result of the presidential election. The results showed that Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi won Friday's votes by a landslide, gaining 61.95% of the total votes.

ZZ/FNA14000402000253