TEHRAN, Jun. 18 (MNA) – Voting for the 13th Presidential Election (Iran 2021 Presidential Election) kicked off across the country on Friday June 18 by massive turnout of people who reached themselves at the polling stations at early hours.

It should be noted that the 13th Presidential Election, 6th City and Village Islamic Councils, 5th Midterm Election of Assembly of Experts and Midterm Election of 11th Majlis are being held simultaneously on Friday, June 18.