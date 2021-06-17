Two people killed in a shooting spree in Germany

‘Bielefeld’ police said that two persons were killed in a shooting in Spel Kampf Town, Bielefeld, Al-Mayadeen reported.

German media said that the assailant was not in a normal condition. The assailant fled the scene of shooting and police are continuing to arrest him.

Earlier, Berlin-based ‘Berliner Zeitung’ newspaper reported on Wednesday that some 60 police officers were injured during an operation to evacuate an abandoned house occupied by a group of far-right activists.

These individuals threw stones and bottles at police, but police officers continued their operations despite their injuries.

Berlin police reported during this evacuation operation that a group of 200 protesters who covered their face with scarves or ski caps, engaged with police forces and by lighting fire and creating temporary obstacles, they threw stone towards police from rooftop of adjacent buildings.

