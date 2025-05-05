Iran neither has nor needs a proxy in region

Esmaeil Baghaei made the remarks while speaking at his weekly press conference on Monday morning.

He refuted all accusations regarding Iranian involvement in Yemeni activities, emphasizing that the allegations were groundless and part of an effort to shift the focus away from the true issue at hand—the ongoing genocide in Gaza and Palestine.

He highlighted that the only force in the region acting as a proxy for another power is Israel, which has caused instability and chaos in the region.

Furthermore, Baghaei pointed out that the Yemeni people's actions are driven by their humanitarian and religious solidarity with the Palestinian people and their right to defend themselves against repeated US aggressions.

He made it clear that these decisions are entirely independent, and no connection exists between Iran and the Yemeni activities as suggested by the accusations.

"Iran neither has nor needs a proxy in the region," he stressed.

MP/