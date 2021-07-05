Two killed, three wounded in Cincinnati shooting

The shooting happened at 10:47 p.m. Sunday night, officials said.

One person died at the scene while another died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Three victims were taken to UCMC and one was taken to Children's Hospital, WCPO reported.

Police have not released any information in regards to a suspect.

Police said much of Smale Park is considered a crime scene and the area would likely be shut down for hours while police continue their investigation.

There is a large police presence in the area and Mehring Way is currently closed between Paul Brown Stadium and Great American Ball Park. Joe Nuxhall Way is closed between Mehring and 2nd Street.

All roads south of Freedom Way are closed to both pedestrians and drivers.

RHM/PR