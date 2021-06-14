  1. Politics
Jun 15, 2021, 4:00 AM

Seven people killed, wounded in shooting in US State of Ohio

Seven people killed, wounded in shooting in US State of Ohio

TEHRAN, Jun. 15 (MNA) – Three people were killed and four others were injured following the occurrence of shooting in the US State of Ohio on Monday.

Three people were killed and four others were injured following the shooting spree in the US State of Ohio, Cleveland Website reported.

Police in Cleveland City reported that three people were killed and four others were injured in the incident.

No information has so far been released on the identity of the gunman.

While there are numerous daily reports of shootings in the United States and high death toll in these incidents, the powerful arms lobby in the United States does not allow legislation to be passed to restrict the possession of weapons in the United States.

The availability of firearms in the United States and sale of various types of firearms in stores have made most people have access firearms which is why the number of homicides using firearms in this country is very high.

This situation has gradually become a crisis, so that shooting at defenseless people in the United States has become a regular issue and thousands of people are killed as a result of strike of bullets every year in this country.

MA/5234850

News Code 174803
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/174803/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 5 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News