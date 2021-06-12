10 people killed, injured in shooting in US State of Illinois

Following the shooting of two gunmen in southern US city of Chicago, one person was killed and nine others were injured, Sputnik reported.

According to this report, the shooting took place on Saturday morning in ‘Chatham’ neighborhood of southern Chicago, Illinois, in the United States.

Chicago police reported that they are searching for two suspects in the shooting and murder of a 29-year-old woman in ‘Chatham’ neighborhood.

This is while a shooting that took place this morning in the US State of Texas, at least 12 people were injured.

The shooting took place in ‘Austin’ city.

Armed violence kills hundreds of people every year in the United States, while gun lobbies and a number of traditional Republican members oppose any restrictions on gun laws.

