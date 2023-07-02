At least 4 dead, 25 injured in Baltimore mass shooting

The incident happened just after 12:30 a.m. on Sunday when officers were called for a shooting in the 800 block of Gretna Ct. in Baltimore’s Brooklyn neighborhood, where a crowd of well over 100 people had been gathering, BNO News reported.

According to initial reports, at least four people have died and 25 others are injured. There is no word on the conditions of those injured, many of whom self-transported to area hospitals.

“BPD is on the scene of a mass shooting incident in the 800 block of Gretna Court in our Southern District,” police said, without providing further details.

Reporter Rebecca Pryor, after speaking with witnesses, said hundreds of people had gathered in the area for an annual celebration called “Brooklyn Day.” A witness reported hearing up to 30 gunshots: “They just kept going off.”

RHM/PR