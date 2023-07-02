  1. World
  2. North America
Jul 2, 2023, 11:10 AM

At least 4 dead, 25 injured in Baltimore mass shooting

At least 4 dead, 25 injured in Baltimore mass shooting

TEHRAN, Jul. 02 (MNA) – At least four people have been killed and 25 others are injured after gunfire erupted at a party in Baltimore, Maryland, local officials and witnesses say. Only a few details are currently available.

The incident happened just after 12:30 a.m. on Sunday when officers were called for a shooting in the 800 block of Gretna Ct. in Baltimore’s Brooklyn neighborhood, where a crowd of well over 100 people had been gathering, BNO News reported.

According to initial reports, at least four people have died and 25 others are injured. There is no word on the conditions of those injured, many of whom self-transported to area hospitals.

“BPD is on the scene of a mass shooting incident in the 800 block of Gretna Court in our Southern District,” police said, without providing further details.

Reporter Rebecca Pryor, after speaking with witnesses, said hundreds of people had gathered in the area for an annual celebration called “Brooklyn Day.” A witness reported hearing up to 30 gunshots: “They just kept going off.”

RHM/PR

News Code 202686
Marzieh Rahmani

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News