"U.S. and Iranian negotiators are expected to meet later this week for the fourth round of nuclear talks," Axios reported.

Officials from Tehran and Washington have not confirmed the report as of yet.

On May 1, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said that the fourth round of indirect talks between Iran and the US, which were scheduled to be held in Rome on Saturday May 3, were postponed at the suggestion of the Omani mediators, adding that a new date will be announced later.

MP/